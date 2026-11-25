Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL - Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.7450. Approximately 550,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,241,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Algoma Steel Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Algoma Steel Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $510.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.35). Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 59.04% and a negative return on equity of 211.54%. The business had revenue of $175.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $161.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 95,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company's stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is a Canadian steel producer headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Its roots date to 1901, and it operates an integrated steelmaking facility that manufactures steel products for customers across North America. The company's product range includes hot- and cold-rolled sheet steel and steel plate, used in applications across sectors such as automotive, construction, energy and manufacturing. Algoma is also transitioning its steelmaking operations toward electric arc furnace production.

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