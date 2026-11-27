Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $90.58 and last traded at $89.92. Approximately 10,410,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 11,614,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.

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Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

Here are a few of the latest headlines about BABA:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s cloud business reportedly grew 53%, helping its shares hold up against a broader tech-market decline. Investors may see AI demand as a meaningful growth driver, though the spending required to support it is substantial. Alibaba Stocks Rise as AI Cloud Growth of 53% Outweighs Tech Rout

Alibaba’s cloud business reportedly grew 53%, helping its shares hold up against a broader tech-market decline. Investors may see AI demand as a meaningful growth driver, though the spending required to support it is substantial. Negative Sentiment: AI infrastructure spending is weighing on margins: reports cite a 60% increase in capital expenditure and RMB 10.5 billion in AI-lab losses. The spending supports cloud growth but raises questions about cash flow and when investment will translate into profits. How Does Capex-Led Margin Pressure Shape Alibaba Group Stock's Future?

AI infrastructure spending is weighing on margins: reports cite a 60% increase in capital expenditure and RMB 10.5 billion in AI-lab losses. The spending supports cloud growth but raises questions about cash flow and when investment will translate into profits. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action covering investors who bought shares from May 23, 2024, to November 11, 2026. The case is tied to allegations involving export controls and the company’s AI-chip supply chain; the claims are allegations, not established findings. The lead-plaintiff deadline is January 19, 2027. BABA Legal News: Alibaba Sued for Securities Fraud after Export Control Allegations

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $169.76.

View Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.50). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hong Xu sold 103,046 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,409,669.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 406,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,236. This trade represents a 20.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,764 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $91,855.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 613,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,644.70. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 999,971 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,304. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 107.4% in the third quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 618 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group is a technology and commerce company founded in Hangzhou, China, in 1999 by Jack Ma and a group of co-founders. The company operates a range of businesses serving consumers, merchants and enterprises, with a focus on digital commerce and technology services. Its commerce platforms include Taobao and Tmall in China, Alibaba.com for business-to-business trade, and AliExpress and Lazada for international retail. Alibaba also provides cloud computing and related technology services through Alibaba Cloud, as well as logistics, local services and digital media offerings.

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