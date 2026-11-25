Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and traded as high as $38.25. Alico shares last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 69,939 shares trading hands.

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More Alico News

These are some of the ALCO news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Alico reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.44 per share, narrower than analysts’ expected loss of $1.49, while revenue of $1.85 million also topped estimates. Alico fiscal 2026 results

Alico reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.44 per share, narrower than analysts’ expected loss of $1.49, while revenue of $1.85 million also topped estimates. Positive Sentiment: For fiscal 2026, the company posted $6.6 million in net income and $22.1 million in adjusted EBITDA, exceeding its approximately $15 million guidance. It ended the year with $52.6 million in cash and said its liquidity should fund operations through fiscal 2029 without requiring additional asset sales. Earnings call highlights

For fiscal 2026, the company posted $6.6 million in net income and $22.1 million in adjusted EBITDA, exceeding its approximately $15 million guidance. It ended the year with $52.6 million in cash and said its liquidity should fund operations through fiscal 2029 without requiring additional asset sales. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal-year revenue fell 58.9% to $18.1 million, and operating cash flow was slightly negative. The annual profit also relied substantially on gains from property sales and contingent lease payments, while management says recurring leasing and royalty income does not yet cover operating costs. These factors leave Alico dependent on asset monetization and successful development approvals.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Alico from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alico in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alico currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALCO

Alico Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.33 million, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $1.05. Alico had a net margin of 36.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Alico's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Alico in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 6.3% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Alico in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alico in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company's stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. is a Florida-based land company with a long history in agriculture. Its operations have included growing citrus, particularly oranges used for juice, as well as cattle ranching and management of agricultural land. The company owns and manages land in Florida and has also pursued activities such as leasing property, rock mining and evaluating land for other uses. In 2024, Alico announced plans to wind down its citrus operations, marking a major shift in its business. Alico's activities are concentrated in Florida, where its land holdings support its agricultural, land-management and related operations.

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