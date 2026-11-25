Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.3090, with a volume of 2,801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $270.86 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, SVP Ian Kent sold 1,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $38,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $654,136.80. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,375,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems designs, develops and manufactures semiconductor devices used to sense and control motion, position, speed and electrical current. Its products include magnetic sensor integrated circuits and power integrated circuits for automotive and industrial applications. The company's portfolio includes current and position sensors, motor-driver and power-management chips, and solutions for vehicle systems such as electrification, safety and driver assistance. Its products also support industrial automation and other applications that require precise sensing or control.

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