Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.85 and traded as high as $8.25. Allot shares last traded at $8.4240, with a volume of 274,987 shares traded.

Get Allot alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Allot from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allot in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Freedom Broker dropped their price objective on shares of Allot from $13.90 to $12.70 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allot from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALLT

Allot Stock Up 8.1%

The firm has a market cap of $415.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Allot had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Allot Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allot

In related news, CEO Eyal Harari sold 28,923 shares of Allot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $257,993.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,070,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,546,139.40. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Allot by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allot during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Allot during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allot by 24.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,833 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot in the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Company Profile

Allot Ltd. develops network intelligence, optimization and cybersecurity solutions for communications service providers, enterprises and public-sector organizations. Its software and platforms help customers manage network traffic, monitor service performance and protect users and networks from online threats. Its offerings include network traffic management and analytics, as well as security services such as protection against distributed denial-of-service attacks and threats delivered through domain name system (DNS) traffic.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allot wasn't on the list.

While Allot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report