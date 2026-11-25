Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.7860. 494,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 589,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRTS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.60.

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Alpha Tau Medical Trading Down 5.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRTS. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is an Israel-based medical technology company developing Alpha DaRT, an investigational radiation treatment for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Jerusalem. Alpha DaRT uses tiny sources containing radium-224 that are placed directly inside a tumor. As the material decays, it releases alpha-emitting atoms that travel a short distance through the tumor, aiming to destroy cancer cells while limiting exposure to nearby healthy tissue. The company is conducting clinical development of Alpha DaRT for multiple types of solid tumors, with research and clinical trials in Israel and other countries, including the United States and Japan.

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