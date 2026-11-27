Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $3.78. Alvotech shares last traded at $3.6350, with a volume of 579,422 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Alvotech from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alvotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Evercore started coverage on Alvotech in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alvotech in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alvotech has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALVO

Alvotech Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alvotech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Alvotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech in the third quarter valued at $2,244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech in the third quarter valued at $866,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alvotech in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Alvotech in the third quarter valued at about $194,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biopharmaceutical company based in Reykjavik, Iceland, focused on developing and manufacturing biosimilars—medicines designed to be highly similar to existing biologic drugs. Its work includes biosimilars for conditions in areas such as immunology and oncology. Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Robert Wessman, the company operates an integrated development and manufacturing platform in Iceland. Alvotech works with commercial partners to seek regulatory approval for and distribute its products in markets including the United States and Europe.

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