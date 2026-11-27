Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.95. Ambev shares last traded at $2.8950, with a volume of 9,050,476 shares.

Get Ambev alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $3.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $2.85 price target on Ambev in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ambev from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ambev from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ambev

Ambev Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carla Smith De Vasconcellos Crippa Prado sold 60,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $187,739.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,707 shares in the company, valued at $249,384.63. This trade represents a 42.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,323,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,096,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 67.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,452,000 shares of the company's stock worth $141,480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,472,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambev by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,910,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,537,000 after buying an additional 2,158,739 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Ambev by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 10,779,739 shares of the company's stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 231,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formuepleje A S purchased a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $23,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company's stock.

About Ambev

Ambev S.A. is a Brazilian beverage company headquartered in São Paulo and part of the Anheuser-Busch InBev group. Founded in 1999 through the merger of brewing companies Brahma and Antarctica, it produces, markets and distributes beverages across Latin America. The company's portfolio includes beer brands such as Brahma, Skol, Antarctica, Bohemia and Quilmes, as well as non-alcoholic beverages including Guaraná Antarctica, soft drinks, water and other products. Its offerings and distribution reach markets in Brazil and other countries in the Americas.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ambev, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ambev wasn't on the list.

While Ambev currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report