Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 10.6% on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $35.9770. Approximately 62,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 502,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ambiq Micro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ambiq Micro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ambiq Micro from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro Stock Down 7.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $926.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 5.66.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter. Ambiq Micro had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.72%. Ambiq Micro has set its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.090--0.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambiq Micro, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Scott Hanson sold 27,500 shares of Ambiq Micro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $1,644,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 221,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,229,314.80. The trade was a 11.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,233,338.50. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 428,208 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,939 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambiq Micro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ambiq Micro by 48.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth about $649,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ambiq Micro by 72.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 742 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambiq Micro by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,111 shares of the company's stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 80,103 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ambiq Micro by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

About Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro is a semiconductor company that develops ultra-low-power systems-on-chip and related technology for battery-powered devices. Its products are designed to help devices process data while using less energy, supporting applications that require extended battery life. The company's offerings include Apollo microcontroller and system-on-chip products, along with software and development tools. Ambiq's Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT) is designed to reduce power consumption, including in devices that run artificial intelligence workloads at the edge.

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