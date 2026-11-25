Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $153.72 and last traded at $153.6390, with a volume of 339,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.40.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Truist Financial set a $139.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America set a $157.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Huntington cut American Water Works from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.8950 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harborfront Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 73.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc. is a U.S. water and wastewater utility that provides services to residential, commercial, industrial, and public-sector customers. Its operations include treating and distributing drinking water, collecting and treating wastewater, and maintaining the infrastructure needed to deliver those services. The company operates regulated water and wastewater utilities across multiple states, serving communities in regions including the Northeast, Midwest, and South. Through contracted operations, it also provides water and wastewater services to certain military installations and municipal customers.

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