Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.7720, with a volume of 98,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Americas Gold and Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Americas Gold and Silver from $9.25 to $6.75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americas Gold and Silver presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.75.

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Americas Gold and Silver Stock Down 6.1%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $605.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Americas Gold and Silver had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,261,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,501,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,582 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company's stock.

About Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of precious and base metals. Its products include silver, lead, zinc, copper and gold. The company operates the Galena Complex in Idaho, where its mines produce silver and associated metals, and the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, which include the San Rafael mine. Its activities span both the United States and Mexico. Americas Gold and Silver was formed in 2019 through the combination of Americas Silver Corporation and Pershing Gold Corporation.

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