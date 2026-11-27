Shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) traded up 9.2% on Friday. The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.0850. Approximately 1,616,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,429,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Americas Gold and Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Americas Gold and Silver from $9.25 to $6.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Gold and Silver has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.75.

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Americas Gold and Silver Trading Up 11.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Americas Gold and Silver had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Gold and Silver

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the first quarter worth about $5,468,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,261,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,736,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company's stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of precious and base metals. Its products include silver, lead, zinc, copper and gold. The company operates the Galena Complex in Idaho, where its mines produce silver and associated metals, and the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, which include the San Rafael mine. Its activities span both the United States and Mexico. Americas Gold and Silver was formed in 2019 through the combination of Americas Silver Corporation and Pershing Gold Corporation.

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