Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.11 and traded as high as $506.27. Ameriprise Financial shares last traded at $504.75, with a volume of 407,103 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $582.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered Ameriprise Financial from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $489.00 to $483.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $534.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50 day moving average price is $502.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.77 by ($0.51). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.94% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 46.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buy back $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,279.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,365,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,069,493,000 after buying an additional 58,772,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 960.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,352,117 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,537,817,000 after buying an additional 3,036,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 980.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,069,740 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,019,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $955,142,000 after buying an additional 196,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $925,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company's stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a financial services company focused on advice, wealth management and asset management. Through its network of financial advisors, the company provides individuals and businesses with financial planning, investment advice and related services. Its offerings also include retirement and investment products, annuities and life and disability insurance. Ameriprise conducts asset management through Columbia Threadneedle Investments, which serves individual and institutional clients, and offers insurance and annuity products through RiverSource.

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