Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Up 13.5% on Earnings Beat

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)'s stock price was up 13.5% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $130.63 and last traded at $121.73, approximately 2,110,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,010,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.28.

The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. Ameriprise Financial's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.40.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,551 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,047.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,332 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company's stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.37.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

