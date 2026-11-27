Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 3.3% on Friday. The company traded as high as $75.74 and last traded at $75.4980. Approximately 9,376,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 17,009,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.08.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Amphenol from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 3.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.49 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a decrease from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Norwitt sold 799,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $65,949,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,855,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,961,554.72. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 14,211 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 54.5% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber-optic connectors and interconnect systems. Its products include antennas, sensors, cable assemblies and related components used to connect and support electronic systems. The company serves customers across industries including communications, information technology and data communications, automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its products are used in applications ranging from mobile devices and data networks to vehicles and aircraft.

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