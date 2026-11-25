Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and traded as high as $29.87. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 1,911,090 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMLX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of -0.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38). Equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 9,536 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $309,538.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,194,601.48. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 10,028 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $324,907.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,009,273.60. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,257. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 958.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx's research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

Further Reading

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