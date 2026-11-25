AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and traded as high as $50.27. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 498,558 shares.

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Trending Headlines about AnaptysBio

Here are a few of the latest headlines about ANAB:

Positive Sentiment: Director Ecor1 Capital bought about 421,000 shares for roughly $19.4 million across transactions from November 16–23, including 7,128 shares on November 23 at an average $46.49. The repeated purchases may signal confidence in AnaptysBio, though they are not a guarantee of future performance. Insider purchase report

Director Ecor1 Capital bought about 421,000 shares for roughly $19.4 million across transactions from November 16–23, including 7,128 shares on November 23 at an average $46.49. The repeated purchases may signal confidence in AnaptysBio, though they are not a guarantee of future performance. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest item reports zero shares sold short and zero days to cover, but also describes short interest as having increased significantly. Those claims conflict, making the report difficult to interpret as a reliable trading signal.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut AnaptysBio from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AnaptysBio to a "hold" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.70.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.95. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 96.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.49 per share, with a total value of $331,380.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,301,063 shares in the company, valued at $385,916,418.87. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $249,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,995 shares in the company, valued at $548,320.65. This represents a 31.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders bought a total of 420,969 shares of company stock worth $19,401,853 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 847.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio is a biotechnology company focused on developing antibody-based treatments for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its research programs target immune pathways that may be involved in conditions with significant unmet medical needs. The company's pipeline has included rosnilimab, an investigational antibody designed to activate the PD-1 pathway, and ANB032, an investigational antibody targeting BTLA. AnaptysBio has also developed imsidolimab, an antibody targeting the IL-36 receptor; global rights to that program were licensed to Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

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