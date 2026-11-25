Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and traded as high as $20.67. Antero Midstream shares last traded at $20.6370, with a volume of 3,290,880 shares changing hands.

AM has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Midstream from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Antero Midstream from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.80.

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Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Yvette Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 530,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,796,997.75. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,924,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,631 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $37,410,000 after acquiring an additional 57,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,537 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,104,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company's stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 53.45% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Antero Midstream's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.2250 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. Antero Midstream's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates natural gas gathering, compression and water-handling infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. Its assets support production in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of West Virginia and Ohio. The company's services include gathering and compression of natural gas, as well as water transportation and related infrastructure used in shale development. Antero Midstream's operations primarily serve Antero Resources, connecting its production areas with downstream pipelines and supporting its water needs.

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