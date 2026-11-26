Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.05 and traded as high as $37.36. Antero Resources shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 3,952,973 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $1,110,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 247,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,171,034.95. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $966,982,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,488,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $116,474,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 11.0% in the third quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. now owns 3,139,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $105,011,000 after buying an additional 310,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $106,063,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $100,212,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on acquiring, developing and producing natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil from unconventional reserves in the Appalachian Basin. Its operations are concentrated in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio. The company's products include natural gas and natural gas liquids such as ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline. Antero also markets and transports its production to customers, including users in domestic and international energy markets.

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