Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and traded as high as $46.69. APA shares last traded at $46.6090, with a volume of 1,868,246 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.34. APA had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. APA's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

APA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 16th that allows the company to buy back 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of APA by 24.7% in the third quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of APA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in APA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation is an independent energy company focused on exploring for and producing oil and natural gas. Its activities include developing hydrocarbon resources and managing the infrastructure needed to bring production to market. The company's operations span the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom's North Sea. APA also has exploration interests in Suriname, including offshore Block 58, where it works with joint-venture partner TotalEnergies. APA was formerly known as Apache Corporation and adopted its current name in 2021.

Further Reading

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