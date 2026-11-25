Apnimed, Inc. (NASDAQ:APMD - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 54,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 435,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Apnimed in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Apnimed to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Apnimed in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apnimed in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Apnimed in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a "sell (e-)" rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APMD

Apnimed Stock Down 5.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $668.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16.

Apnimed (NASDAQ:APMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Apnimed had a net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Apnimed, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apnimed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APMD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Apnimed in the third quarter worth about $467,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apnimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apnimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,227,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Apnimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,101,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apnimed in the third quarter worth about $2,739,000.

Apnimed Company Profile

Apnimed is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for sleep-related breathing disorders, particularly obstructive sleep apnea. The company aims to offer drug-based treatment options for people who may not use or benefit from existing device-based therapies. Its lead candidate, AD109, is an investigational oral combination of atomoxetine and aroxybutynin (oxybutynin) designed to help maintain upper-airway muscle activity during sleep. Apnimed has evaluated AD109 in clinical trials for obstructive sleep apnea; it is not an approved treatment.

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