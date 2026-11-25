Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $640.00 to $575.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as low as $289.47 and last traded at $311.18. Approximately 11,500,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,987,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.76.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus set a $600.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a $605.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $584.79.

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Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.56, for a total value of $394,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,245.36. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,877,960. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Top Applied Materials Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about AMAT:

Positive Sentiment: ETFs reportedly bought $76.8 million of AMAT shares on Nov. 23, offering a supportive demand signal, though it predates the latest selling. ETFs Bought $76.8 Million of Applied Materials

ETFs reportedly bought $76.8 million of AMAT shares on Nov. 23, offering a supportive demand signal, though it predates the latest selling. Neutral Sentiment: UBS kept its Buy rating but lowered its price target from $640 to $575, reflecting a more cautious outlook while retaining a bullish recommendation. UBS Group stock recommendations

UBS kept its Buy rating but lowered its price target from $640 to $575, reflecting a more cautious outlook while retaining a bullish recommendation. Negative Sentiment: Altimeter, led by Brad Gerstner, reportedly exited its Applied Materials position and bought a semiconductor-sector put. That portfolio move may add to investor concern, though the report does not give the fund’s specific rationale. Altimeter exited Applied Materials

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allied Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 250.0% in the third quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC now owns 49 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.5% during the third quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $1,234,271,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 123,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.9%

The firm has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's fifty day moving average is $422.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 4.150-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.80%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. develops and supplies equipment, software, and services used to manufacture semiconductor chips and advanced displays. Its semiconductor products support processes such as depositing, etching, and modifying materials on wafers, as well as inspecting and controlling manufacturing processes. The company also provides equipment and services for semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, along with technologies used in producing flat-panel displays. Its service offerings include maintenance, upgrades, and other support for customers' manufacturing equipment.

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