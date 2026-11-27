Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $324.99 and last traded at $319.50. 4,965,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,976,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.18.

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Key Applied Materials News

Here's some of the latest news about AMAT:

Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials reported record fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $10.41 billion, up 53% year over year, and forecast first-quarter sales of about $11 billion. The strong results and outlook may help offset market concerns. Article: “Another Record Year”: Applied Materials CEO Bets on 2027 as Chip Stocks Slide

Applied Materials reported record fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $10.41 billion, up 53% year over year, and forecast first-quarter sales of about $11 billion. The strong results and outlook may help offset market concerns. Negative Sentiment: UBS retained its Buy rating but lowered its price target to $575 from $640. Meanwhile, proposed U.S. export-control legislation could limit semiconductor-equipment sales to China, creating a potential headwind. Article: Applied Materials Stocks Fall as UBS Trims Target and China Curbs Loom

UBS retained its Buy rating but lowered its price target to $575 from $640. Meanwhile, proposed U.S. export-control legislation could limit semiconductor-equipment sales to China, creating a potential headwind. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in chip stocks, alongside concerns about reassessed AI spending plans and export controls, has put pressure on AMAT shares despite the company’s strong operating results. Article: Applied Materials Falls in Chip Selloff

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Zacks Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $605.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $563.00 to $538.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $584.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $420.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 4.150-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 725 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.56, for a total value of $394,806.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,732,245.36. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,877,960. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,212,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $57,993,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 85.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,525,842 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $50,267,184,000 after purchasing an additional 32,018,892 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 19.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,808,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $5,645,344,000 after buying an additional 1,246,876 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713,599 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $5,576,932,000 after buying an additional 1,073,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,252,863,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. develops and supplies equipment, software, and services used to manufacture semiconductor chips and advanced displays. Its semiconductor products support processes such as depositing, etching, and modifying materials on wafers, as well as inspecting and controlling manufacturing processes. The company also provides equipment and services for semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, along with technologies used in producing flat-panel displays. Its service offerings include maintenance, upgrades, and other support for customers' manufacturing equipment.

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