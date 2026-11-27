AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $404.88 and last traded at $399.50. 2,417,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,540,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.95.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AppLovin from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AppLovin from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair set a $440.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $497.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.52. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.27. AppLovin had a net margin of 65.89% and a return on equity of 182.97%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 106,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,885,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $55,950,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in AppLovin by 116.8% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $215,785,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a technology company that provides software for mobile app marketing, monetization and analytics. Its platform helps app developers and advertisers find users, manage advertising campaigns and generate revenue from their apps. Its products include Axon, an advertising engine that uses machine learning to help match ads with audiences; MAX, a platform for managing in-app advertising and monetization; and AppDiscovery, a user-acquisition solution. AppLovin also offers app measurement and analytics tools through Adjust, which it acquired in 2021.

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