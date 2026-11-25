Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.0450. 33,424,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 34,420,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

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Top Archer Aviation Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about ACHR:

Positive Sentiment: Archer plans to acquire Boeing’s Insitu defense-drone subsidiary, which would broaden its business beyond pre-commercial air taxis and add a portfolio of military contracts. Boeing would become Archer’s largest shareholder under the proposed transaction. Archer Aviation Plans Insitu Deal That Could Recast Its Defense Story

Archer plans to acquire Boeing’s Insitu defense-drone subsidiary, which would broaden its business beyond pre-commercial air taxis and add a portfolio of military contracts. Boeing would become Archer’s largest shareholder under the proposed transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Jeppesen ForeFlight has begun the first phase of integrating Archer’s ZEE AI model into ForeFlight Mobile for real-time air-traffic-control transcription. This is a product-development update, but the report does not identify a near-term revenue impact. Archer Aviation Is Back in Focus

Jeppesen ForeFlight has begun the first phase of integrating Archer’s ZEE AI model into ForeFlight Mobile for real-time air-traffic-control transcription. This is a product-development update, but the report does not identify a near-term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: The Insitu transaction is still proposed, and its terms include equity and other consideration; execution and potential shareholder dilution remain considerations. Separately, certification remains a key hurdle before Archer can launch commercial air-taxi service. Archer Phase 4 Progress Is Real, But Certification Is Still The Gate

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Archer Aviation from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. The company's 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. Archer Aviation had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 7,869.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Eric Lentell sold 43,066 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $158,913.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 119,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $441,032.49. The trade was a 26.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 11,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $42,339.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 211,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $781,202.52. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 69,209 shares of company stock valued at $255,381 over the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 48.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,118,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 703.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,514,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 2,201,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $10,190,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 858,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,803,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation is an aerospace company based in San Jose, California, that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and related services. Its aircraft are designed for short passenger trips, including potential air taxi routes between urban areas and nearby airports. The company's primary aircraft is Midnight, a piloted eVTOL designed to carry four passengers and a pilot. Archer is working to bring the aircraft to commercial service, subject to regulatory approvals, and is pursuing operations in the United States and international markets.

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