Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.2350. Approximately 12,217,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 34,323,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Get Archer Aviation alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $18.00 price objective on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised Archer Aviation from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Archer Aviation had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 7,869.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other news, CAO Harsh Rungta sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $54,128.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 130,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,969.36. This represents a 10.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Eric Lentell sold 43,066 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $158,913.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 119,521 shares in the company, valued at $441,032.49. This trade represents a 26.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,209 shares of company stock worth $255,381. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 59.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company's stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation is an aerospace company based in San Jose, California, that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and related services. Its aircraft are designed for short passenger trips, including potential air taxi routes between urban areas and nearby airports. The company's primary aircraft is Midnight, a piloted eVTOL designed to carry four passengers and a pilot. Archer is working to bring the aircraft to commercial service, subject to regulatory approvals, and is pursuing operations in the United States and international markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Archer Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Aviation wasn't on the list.

While Archer Aviation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report