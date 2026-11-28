Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $4.60. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 785,066 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $5.20 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Ardagh Metal Packaging's payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 540.2% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Corient Private Wealth LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Focus Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company's stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. NYSE: AMBP manufactures and supplies metal beverage cans and ends for beverage companies and brand owners. Its products are used for drinks including beer, soft drinks and energy beverages. The company serves customers in Europe, North America and Brazil through its manufacturing operations. Its metal packaging is designed to be recyclable. Ardagh Metal Packaging became a separately listed company in 2021 following its separation from Ardagh Group, which remains its majority shareholder.

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