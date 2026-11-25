Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.70. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $3.6750, with a volume of 516,476 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Truist Financial set a $4.25 target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 6.8%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $203.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Ares Commercial Real Estate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,000.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Attessa Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company's stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a mortgage real estate investment trust that originates and invests in commercial real estate debt. Its investments include senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and other forms of commercial real estate financing. The company focuses primarily on commercial properties in the United States, serving borrowers and property owners across a range of real estate sectors. Its lending and investment activities are conducted through an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation, a global alternative investment manager.

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