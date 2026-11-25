Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.6360, with a volume of 12,550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aris Mining from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aris Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Aris Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Mining currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARIS

Aris Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,425,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,137,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $75,414,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $74,457,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter worth $74,210,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company's stock.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation is a Canadian gold mining company focused on operating, developing and exploring gold assets in Colombia and Guyana. Its activities include mine production, mineral processing and exploration for additional resources. The company's producing Segovia Operations are in Colombia's Antioquia department, a historic gold-mining region. Aris Mining is also advancing the Marmato project in Colombia, which includes an existing mining operation and plans for further development. Aris Mining was formed in 2022 through the combination of Aris Gold and GCM Mining.

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