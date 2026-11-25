Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $294.55 and last traded at $293.3740, with a volume of 1,018,735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.82.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AJG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $302.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $312.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $256.22 and its 200 day moving average is $235.20. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.10 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.13, for a total value of $3,169,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 90,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,840,902.06. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.30, for a total value of $4,240,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,740,099.30. The trade was a 47.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 112,636 shares of company stock valued at $31,444,722 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,254 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $709,709,000 after acquiring an additional 519,396 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $541,899,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,770 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3,988.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,102 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.0% during the third quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is a global insurance brokerage and risk management services firm. It helps businesses and other organizations assess and manage risk, arrange insurance coverage, and address employee benefits needs. The company's services include insurance brokerage, risk management consulting, employee benefits consulting, and claims and settlement services through its Gallagher Bassett business. It serves clients in the United States and internationally, including through a network of correspondent brokers.

Further Reading

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