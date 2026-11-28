Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and traded as high as $53.00. Arxis shares last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 282,760 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARXS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arxis in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Arxis from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Arxis from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Arxis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arxis from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arxis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARXS

Arxis Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion and a PE ratio of 134.69. The business's 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arxis

In other Arxis news, insider Kevin Perhamus sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $1,273,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,548,133 shares in the company, valued at $180,670,932.36. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Sealfon sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $768,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,068,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,696,018.33. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,824,600 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Arxis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,936,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arxis by 566.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,598 shares of the company's stock worth $71,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,988 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arxis during the second quarter worth about $19,506,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arxis by 118.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,469,000 after acquiring an additional 421,630 shares during the period.

About Arxis

Arxis, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of engineered components and systems used in aerospace and defense applications. Its products support aircraft and other platforms, where specialized components are used in areas such as sensing, control and equipment operation. The company also serves select industrial markets with engineered products. Arxis operates through a portfolio of businesses that provide components and systems to customers across these end markets.

Further Reading

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