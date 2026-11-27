ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $1,330.00 and last traded at $1,322.46. Approximately 1,024,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,756,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,303.08.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ASML from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,204.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Up 1.5%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,609.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,600.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 27th. The semiconductor company reported $14.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 64.24% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 46.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a $2.1077 dividend. This represents a $8.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This is a negative change from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $2.1507. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,202 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,767,040,000 after purchasing an additional 101,588 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ASML by 31.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459,420 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,892,869,000 after buying an additional 592,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ASML by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,207 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,259,575,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,550,840,000 after buying an additional 59,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ASML by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,399,793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,535,963,000 after buying an additional 471,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. is a Netherlands-based technology company that develops and manufactures lithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Its equipment helps chipmakers print intricate circuit patterns onto silicon wafers, a core step in making processors, memory and other integrated circuits. The company supplies extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography systems, along with related software, metrology and inspection tools, upgrades and maintenance services. ASML works with semiconductor manufacturers and technology partners around the world.

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