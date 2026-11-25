ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2.5% on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $1,235.10 and last traded at $1,303.08. Approximately 2,022,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,759,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,336.06.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ASML from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,204.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,615.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,601.03. The company has a market cap of $502.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 27th. The semiconductor company reported $14.71 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 64.24%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 46.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a $2.1077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This is a decrease from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $2.1507. This represents a $8.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ASML by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,399,793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,535,963,000 after buying an additional 471,255 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ASML by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,207 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,259,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 518.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $52,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. is a Netherlands-based technology company that develops and manufactures lithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Its equipment helps chipmakers print intricate circuit patterns onto silicon wafers, a core step in making processors, memory and other integrated circuits. The company supplies extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography systems, along with related software, metrology and inspection tools, upgrades and maintenance services. ASML works with semiconductor manufacturers and technology partners around the world.

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