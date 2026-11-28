Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and traded as high as $29.92. Associated Banc shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 771,036 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Associated Banc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Associated Banc from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASB

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $468.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $463.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 3.00 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Associated Banc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP Patrick Ahern sold 1,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $40,382.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,349,471.55. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $715,927,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $67,673,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $61,240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $48,948,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $34,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company's stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It operates primarily through Associated Bank, providing banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and organizations across Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company offers consumer and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, mortgage banking and cash-management solutions. Its services also include wealth management and related financial planning and trust services.

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