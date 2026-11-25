Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $327.16 and last traded at $326.8480, with a volume of 94,106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.64.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assurant from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $331.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $346.14.

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Assurant Stock Up 1.0%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $289.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $1.40. Assurant had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. Assurant's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Assurant's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Assurant's dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $1,345,211,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 173.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,059 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $269,635,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $8,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company's stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of insurance products and services, with a focus on protecting purchases and supporting housing-related needs. Its operations are organized around Global Housing and Global Lifestyle. Through its housing business, Assurant offers products and services such as renters, manufactured housing, and lender-placed insurance, along with related claims and risk-management solutions. Its lifestyle business provides mobile device protection, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and support services for consumers and business partners.

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