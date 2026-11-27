AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.8790. Approximately 12,258,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 16,947,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

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AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about ASTS:

Positive Sentiment: A director and her family reportedly bought about $1 million of ASTS shares, including a $500,000 personal purchase. A separate report noted that B. Riley upgraded the stock and set a $40 target. The buying may signal confidence, though the company’s launch execution remains a key risk. Article: AST SpaceMobile Is Still Down 64% in 2026

A director and her family reportedly bought about $1 million of ASTS shares, including a $500,000 personal purchase. A separate report noted that B. Riley upgraded the stock and set a $40 target. The buying may signal confidence, though the company’s launch execution remains a key risk. Negative Sentiment: Berenberg cut its rating on AST SpaceMobile from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $92 to $30. The steep reduction signals diminished analyst confidence and has weighed on shares. Article: Berenberg Downgrades AST SpaceMobile to Hold

Berenberg cut its rating on AST SpaceMobile from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $92 to $30. The steep reduction signals diminished analyst confidence and has weighed on shares. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to launch delays as a concern. Delays could hinder AST SpaceMobile’s progress toward deploying its satellite service and make the stock’s attempted rebound more fragile. Article: AST SpaceMobile Stock Price Prediction

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered AST SpaceMobile to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $78.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 3.3%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 439.71%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Shanti Gupta sold 12,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $706,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 462,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,264,892.20. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 10,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.22 per share, for a total transaction of $619,234.84. Following the purchase, the director owned 797,023 shares in the company, valued at $45,605,656.06. The trade was a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 1,256.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 556 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is a space-based cellular broadband company developing a satellite network designed to connect directly with standard mobile phones. Its planned service is intended to support cellular voice, data and messaging without requiring customers to use specialized satellite phones or other dedicated equipment. The company designs and builds its BlueBird satellites and works with mobile network operators to extend cellular coverage beyond the reach of terrestrial networks. AST SpaceMobile aims to serve users in multiple regions through partnerships with wireless providers, while developing and deploying the satellites and related technology needed for its planned service.

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