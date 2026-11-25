AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.02. 26,276,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 16,966,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

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Trending Headlines about AST SpaceMobile

Investors following ASTS have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Director Adriana Cisneros bought ASTS shares in November, with one report valuing a purchase at about $1.03 million and another citing a purchase at $23.54 per share. The insider buying may signal confidence in the company after its steep decline. Article: AST SpaceMobile Is 82% Below Its May High. A Director Just Bought $1 Million More

Director Adriana Cisneros bought ASTS shares in November, with one report valuing a purchase at about $1.03 million and another citing a purchase at $23.54 per share. The insider buying may signal confidence in the company after its steep decline. Neutral Sentiment: ASTS staged a sharp reversal while space stocks moved in different directions. That suggests the latest rise may partly reflect a volatile sector rebound rather than a company-specific change in fundamentals. Article: AST SpaceMobile Surges as Space Stocks Diverge

ASTS staged a sharp reversal while space stocks moved in different directions. That suggests the latest rise may partly reflect a volatile sector rebound rather than a company-specific change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Commentary describes ASTS as technically damaged after a support break, even as the stock appears oversold. That points to continued downside risk if investor sentiment remains weak. Article: Support Break Leaves AST SpaceMobile Oversold but Technically Damaged

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.80 to $55.70 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $78.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.70.

View Our Latest Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 10.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 439.71%. AST SpaceMobile's revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, COO Shanti Gupta sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $706,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 462,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,264,892.20. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $2,357,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,817.50. The trade was a 53.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at about $74,967,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 32.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. develops a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect directly with standard mobile phones, without requiring users to purchase specialized satellite devices. Its planned services include voice calls, text messaging and mobile broadband, delivered through partnerships with mobile network operators and integrated with their existing networks. The company is developing and deploying its BlueBird satellite system to provide coverage in areas where terrestrial cellular networks are unavailable or limited.

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