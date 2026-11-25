Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $9.28. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 104,290 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Cherry purchased 104,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $999,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 166,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,598,265.60. This trade represents a 167.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anhco Nguyen sold 6,094 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $39,367.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,681 shares in the company, valued at $818,359.26. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,760 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Atara Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company's stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic T-cell immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. Founded in 2012 and based in Thousand Oaks, California, the company's approach uses immune cells from donors rather than cells collected from each individual patient. Its lead therapy, tabelecleucel, is an Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-specific T-cell treatment for EBV-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, a rare complication that can occur after an organ or stem-cell transplant.

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