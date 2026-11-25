Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $177.55 and traded as low as $164.52. ATI shares last traded at $168.95, with a volume of 1,767,161 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $262.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ATI from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $224.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $181.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. ATI had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. ATI's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy Harris sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.82, for a total value of $1,726,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 88,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,916,030.34. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Morehouse sold 2,485 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $501,000.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,879.86. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,985 shares of company stock worth $12,302,446. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,683,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,819 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 131,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 130.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter.

About ATI

ATI Inc. produces specialty materials and components for aerospace and defense, energy, medical, and other industrial markets. Its materials include titanium and titanium alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys, specialty stainless steels, and other engineered metals designed for demanding applications. The company makes products such as sheet, plate, strip, and bar, along with precision forgings, castings, and engineered components. ATI serves customers worldwide through manufacturing and distribution operations in North America and other regions.

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