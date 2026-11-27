Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday. The company traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $54.6550, with a volume of 10,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BATRK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Atlanta Braves from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Atlanta Braves from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Atlanta Braves from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $72.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $324.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory Heller sold 80,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,325,373.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,225,512.49. This represents a 77.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Derek Schiller sold 175,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $9,331,014.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 316,908 shares in the company, valued at $16,859,505.60. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 157,275 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves, a professional baseball team in Major League Baseball's National League. The organization generates business through its baseball operations and related activities, including ticket sales, sponsorships, broadcasting, concessions and merchandise. The Braves trace their history to the Boston Red Stockings, established in 1871, and are recognized as one of Major League Baseball's oldest continuously operating franchises. The team moved to Milwaukee in 1953 and to Atlanta in 1966.

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