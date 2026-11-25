Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Atlas Energy Solutions traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.8980, with a volume of 179,626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $12.00 price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.90.

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Read Our Latest Report on AESI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gregory Shepard sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $2,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,921,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,820,837.20. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,299,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,481 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AESI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of $599.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $267.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.32 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a U.S. energy-services company that supplies proppant, primarily frac sand, used in hydraulic fracturing. The company mines, processes and distributes sand for oil and natural gas operators. Atlas also provides logistics services to move proppant from its facilities to well sites, including transportation and storage. Its operations are focused on the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, a major oil and gas producing region. Founded in 2017, the company has developed an integrated supply and logistics network serving energy producers in the region.

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