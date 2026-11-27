Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Get Free Report) was down 3.5% on Friday. The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.8250. Approximately 949,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,754,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AESI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $267.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, insider Gregory Shepard sold 500,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $2,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,921,210 shares in the company, valued at $36,820,837.20. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,299,412 shares of company stock worth $6,944,481 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 494.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a U.S. energy-services company that supplies proppant, primarily frac sand, used in hydraulic fracturing. The company mines, processes and distributes sand for oil and natural gas operators. Atlas also provides logistics services to move proppant from its facilities to well sites, including transportation and storage. Its operations are focused on the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, a major oil and gas producing region. Founded in 2017, the company has developed an integrated supply and logistics network serving energy producers in the region.

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