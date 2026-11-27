Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday. 1,094,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,054,235 shares. The stock last traded at $40.8360 and had previously closed at $39.85.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $39.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $480.12 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 269.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Atour Lifestyle's payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Insider Activity at Atour Lifestyle

In other Atour Lifestyle news, CFO Shoudong Wang sold 61,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,337,932.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,430.41. This represents a 68.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lijun Gao sold 56,953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,138,585.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,292.95. This trade represents a 47.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Atour Lifestyle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 20,554 shares of the company's stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 88,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 1,309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited is a China-based hospitality company that operates a network of hotels under brands including Atour, Atour S and Atour Light. Its hotels emphasize comfortable accommodations, service and design inspired by local culture. The company primarily expands through hotel management and franchise arrangements, working with property owners and operators rather than relying solely on hotels it owns. Its services include hotel operations, reservations and guest experiences.

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