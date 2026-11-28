Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and traded as high as $21.90. Autohome shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 309,575 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Autohome from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Autohome from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Autohome from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.95.

View Our Latest Report on ATHM

Autohome Trading Up 3.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.93 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 14.23%. Autohome's quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autohome

In other Autohome news, Director Quan Long sold 34,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $181,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 175,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $930,955.36. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bibo Xiang sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $29,560.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 56,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,366.20. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,304 shares of company stock valued at $260,818. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth about $12,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,643 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Autohome by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,749 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,108 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 60,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Autohome by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,818 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company's stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc. operates online platforms focused on the automotive market in China. Through its websites and mobile applications, the company connects consumers with vehicle information and automotive businesses. Its platforms provide car reviews, news, model specifications, pricing information, photos, videos and user discussions. Autohome also offers automakers and dealers advertising, marketing, customer-lead generation and data services. Founded in 2005, Autohome serves consumers and automotive businesses across China.

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