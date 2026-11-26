Avalyn Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AVLN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.86 and traded as high as $30.67. Avalyn Pharma shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 377,069 shares changing hands.

Get Avalyn Pharma alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVLN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avalyn Pharma from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Avalyn Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Avalyn Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avalyn Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn Pharma Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 25.76, a current ratio of 25.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

Avalyn Pharma (NASDAQ:AVLN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalyn Pharma Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Avalyn Pharma news, insider Howard Lazarus sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $371,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,070. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 53,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,845.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,056,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,114,207.01. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 241,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,073,165 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalyn Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLN. Montanova Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalyn Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,402,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avalyn Pharma by 143.2% during the third quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,019,000 shares of the company's stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Avalyn Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,382,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avalyn Pharma by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,004 shares of the company's stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 235,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Avalyn Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000.

Avalyn Pharma Company Profile

Avalyn Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other progressive fibrotic lung diseases. Its approach is designed to deliver medicine directly to the lungs. The company's pipeline includes AP01, an investigational inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, and AP02, an investigational inhaled formulation of nintedanib. Both medicines are based on drugs used in oral form for pulmonary fibrosis, but Avalyn's inhaled candidates are being studied as potential alternatives to oral treatment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avalyn Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avalyn Pharma wasn't on the list.

While Avalyn Pharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report