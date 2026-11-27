Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 11.5% on Friday. The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.1150. 3,021,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,714,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $8.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 10.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.20 million, a PE ratio of 203.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,851,886 shares of the company's stock worth $56,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 137.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,243,357 shares of the company's stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 68.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,167,334 shares of the company's stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 475,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 69.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,417 shares of the company's stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 309,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter worth $4,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company's stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian mining company focused on exploring, developing and operating silver, gold and copper properties. Its principal operations are in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company operates the Avino Mine, which produces silver, gold and copper-bearing concentrates. Its Mexican portfolio also includes the La Preciosa silver-gold project, which the company is advancing for potential development. Avino has a long history in Mexico, where its namesake property has been a focus of mining and exploration for decades.

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