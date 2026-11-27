Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $108.48 and last traded at $103.0420. 264,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 655,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $115.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Axis Capital from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Axis Capital from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.42.

View Our Latest Report on Axis Capital

Axis Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.39.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Axis Capital's payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry Smith sold 4,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $519,391.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,342.10. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 630 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a global specialty insurer and reinsurer headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda. Founded in 2001, the company serves businesses and other clients through its insurance and reinsurance operations. Its insurance business offers specialty coverage across areas such as property, casualty, professional liability, marine and other niche risks. Its reinsurance business provides coverage to insurance companies for a range of property, casualty and specialty exposures. AXIS operates in markets across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, serving clients through offices and distribution partners.

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