Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) was up 5.7% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $338.10 and last traded at $337.3710. Approximately 662,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,113,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.32.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities set a $540.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $612.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.14, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $392.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $908.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 16,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.43, for a total value of $9,636,063.25. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 296,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,590,774.82. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 1,017 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $488,617.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,032,038.80. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 27,792 shares of company stock worth $15,214,581 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 84.8% during the second quarter. Owl Creek Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise develops technology and services for public safety agencies. Its products include TASER conducted-energy weapons, body-worn and in-car cameras, and related hardware designed to support law enforcement and other safety professionals. The company also provides cloud-based software for managing digital evidence, records and operational workflows. Its Axon Evidence platform helps agencies store, organize and share video and other evidence, while its broader software offerings include tools for dispatch and records management.

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