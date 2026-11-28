Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.66 and traded as high as C$32.56. Aya Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$32.23, with a volume of 1,239,033 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$38.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$39.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$41.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$48.83.

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Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 3.28.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of C$147.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Company has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas fault - one of Africa's most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions. Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its new processing facility.

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