B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO's stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $4.87. B2Gold shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 25,550,251 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of B2Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. B2Gold had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. B2Gold's payout ratio is presently -266.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company's stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold is a Canadian gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Founded in 2007, the company explores for, develops and operates gold mines, producing gold for sale to customers and refiners. Its operations include the Fekola mine in Mali, the Masbate mine in the Philippines, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia and the Goose mine in Nunavut, Canada. B2Gold also conducts exploration and development work in the regions where it operates.

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